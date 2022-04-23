ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

South Carolina woman killed in attack by her dog, officials say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHYDE_0fI4HNt700

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was killed after she was attacked by her dog, authorities said Friday.

Erin Beach, 45, of Newberry, died after the Thursday afternoon attack, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece told WLTX-TV. The attack occurred at about 12:53 p.m. EDT, the television station reported.

Kneece confirmed that the dog belonged to Beach but did not reveal the breed of the animal.

Authorities said it was unclear what caused the attack. Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and first responders said the dog showed “very aggressive” behavior toward them, which resulted in the dog being euthanized, according to The Newberry Observer.

The dog was shot four times, WLTX reported.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said he had never seen such an attack during his 33 years on the force.

“We’ve had dog attacks before but nothing of this nature,” Foster told WLTX. “We just don’t know what prompted it. I’m sure the family is having a difficult time understanding that as well.”

Officials with Newberry Animal Control transported the dog to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a necropsy, the newspaper reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, WOLO-TV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Newberry, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors, friends devastated after couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double murder-suicide that has devastated neighbors and friends. Detectives have been at the home on Princess Gate Boulevard throughout the morning. Friends and neighbors are remembering the couple killed. “They were very kind people,” said...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attacks#Wltx Tv#The Newberry Observer#Newberry Animal Control
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

CT Woman Found Dead After Assault Complaint, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was found dead after police responded to an assault complaint.The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Waterbury in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue.Officers located a woman who had sustained visible injuries and was prono…
WATERBURY, CT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109 acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of the privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy