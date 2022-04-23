ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Retail Before Curtain Time

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Three-and-a-half hours before the curtain rose Friday night on “Plaza Suite” on Broadway, Sarah Jessica Parker was holding court at her shoe store at 31 West 54th Street discussing retail culture, community and the power of human connection.

In a lively conversation with Ron Thurston, host of the podcast “Retail in America,” Parker shared her personal experiences as a shopkeeper; her love of shoes; how getting feedback from her customers differs from her stage and TV work, and how she feels the future of retail might lie in more intimate, mom-and-pop settings like her own.

More from WWD

“I bought and loved shoes even before I played Carrie Bradshaw,” said Parker, dressed in a cream tweed jacket and pants and dotted black sandals with rhinestone buckles. “I would buy shoes that would last forever or sometimes they were of the moment.”

She said she learned so much about the footwear business from her former partner, the late George Malkemus, who grew Manolo Blahnik’s business in the U.S. and became her partner in SJP. He died last year.

Thurston, who is the author of the book “Retail Pride,” was kicking off a cross-country trip in an Air Stream and interviewing mom-and-pop entrepreneurs, store managers and store associates for his podcast. “The journey is to discover everyday retail heroes,” said Thurston. The event was put together by KWI, the retail POS and omnichannel platform that runs the SJP stores, and is one of the sponsors of the tour.

While every city has its unique characteristics, Parker said: “New York is special. People come to take the biggest chance in the hopes they can swing a home run. It’s a city that very quickly lets you know where you stand. When you’re told ‘no,’ you want to prove the city wrong.”

Asked why she felt it was important to have a  brick-and-mortar presence in New York, Parker said: “It didn’t occur to us to do anything else.”  She started with a retail store in 2014 and added e-commerce three years ago.

Parker recalled that when she moved to New York in 1977, she used to travel on the tram to her home on Roosevelt Island. She would take the cross-town bus and travel up Madison Avenue and would see that every important shoe designer had a store. But growing up in Cincinnati, she said, twice a year her mother would take her and her siblings to the shoe store where they carried Buster Brown shoes. She would get a pair of saddle oxfords and patent leather Mary Janes for fall. In the spring, she’d get perforated T-straps that were all white.

These days, Parker said she appreciates the relationship a retailer can build with a customer and how much you can learn by talking to somebody. You can find out what they want versus what they need, how they find the fit and how the brand stands up to the competition. “You learn that by being on the floor just by sharing stories and seeing their feet,” she said. “It’s been for sure the most joyous part of the work.” Parker said unfortunately due to the pandemic she hasn’t been in the store in over a year, and they’ve closed their Seaport location.

“Retail is really hard. It’s terrifying, especially the last couple of years, it’s been hugely challenging,” said Parker. She said the brand’s e-commerce business is “the biggest part of the pie.” Still, she said she would never consider not having a store in New York, despite what financial counsel she receives.

Getting immediate feedback is important to Parker. “For me as an actor, you don’t have the opportunities to talk to your audience,” she said. She said being on the selling floor is an alive experience. “And it’s the oxygen. We all really love it.”

Parker said there’s this thing about having a shop of your own and having the keys to the shop and to be at the till and welcome somebody in. She said she loves throwing  ideas in front of them and running to the stockroom. “It’s an old-fashioned way of engaging with people. It’s immediate satisfaction, even if you don’t make a sale,” said Parker.

During the pandemic, Parker felt a responsibility to keep her employees employed and keep the doors open. “People kept buying our shoes even though they had nowhere to go,” she said.

Thurston, who said the number-one reason he likes to work in retail is it creates joy, asked Parker what brings her joy today. She cited her work in the theater and performing to packed houses in “Plaza Suite” with her husband, Matthew Broderick. “That’s joyful. Also, having three healthy children who are fun and interesting, and I really like them, and the people I get to work with and get to be around and learn from brings me joy.”

When an audience member asked Parker what shoe made her realize she had really made it, she said it was the fawn, which is a classic pump on a 100-mm heel. “It’s allowed us to tell who we are. …It’s beautifully made, incredibly comfortable and some might argue it’s the most comfortable pump. We offer it in exquisite, really saturated colors. Our customer keeps coming back for more. That kind of satisfaction, it’s what we need to pay the bills,” she said.

After a few more audience questions, Parker said she had to leave to get ready for the evening’s performance.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Oscar de la Renta Auctions Sarah Jessica Parker’S ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere Dress

Sarah Jessica Parker Lights Up the Empire State Building in Tiffany Blue

Sarah Jessica Parker to Open First Manhattan Flagship at Former Manolo Blahnik Boutique

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Look at Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today. Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Stylist Kat Gosik Talks Christine Quinn’s ‘Campy,’ ‘Barbie Doll’ Style on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Though there’s an abundance of over-the-top, bold and colorful ensembles seen on Netflix’s hit reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” very few can match the energy of Christine Quinn. From the get-go, Quinn — who has gained prominence from appearing in the show since its first season aired in 2019 — has turned her thriving career as a real estate agent into a real-life catwalk wherever she goes, commanding the attention of every room she walks into with her daring, head-to-toe designer outfits.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Nicole Kidman, Regé-Jean Page, Olivia Culpo and More Fete Armani on Oscars Weekend

Click here to read the full article. Giorgio Armani brought the excitement of Oscars weekend to Rodeo Drive on Saturday night. “Are you OK? You look a little overwhelmed,” said Nicole Kidman, sweetly taking a moment in the crush to meet — and check in on — Alan Kim, the nine-year-old “Minari” star who was a bit wide-eyed standing on a table in his pint-sized Armani suit and sneakers to pose with the actress.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Footwear News

Pregnant Britney Spears Teases ‘Small’ Baby Bump Modeling Spring Outfits With a Sarah Jessica Parker Style Tribute

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears blossoms in florals. The “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star modeling outfits that she said she wanted to share before her body begins to change throughout her pregnancy. The “Lucky” singer shared on Monday that she is pregnant with her third baby with Sam Asghari, her fiance. In the caption for the post, Spears wrote, “So I have to model my...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Retail Store#Curtain#Wwd Photos Of#The City
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shimmers in Silver Suit & Metallic Sneakers at the Paul Simon Benefit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah Winfrey suited up in sparkles at the Paul Simon Benefit yesterday in Los Angeles. The talk show host stepped out in silver for the event. She sported a double-breasted blazer that was left unbuttoned to show the detailing of her undershirt. The jacket also featured a shiny sparkle studded finish as well as thin lapels and pockets on each of her sides. She layered a classic white V-neck shirt with a sparkling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The Story Behind Kristen Stewart’s Oscar Night Hot Pants

In her tuxedo jacket and itty-bitty hot pants —custom-made by Chanel—Kristen Stewart is undoubtedly wearing one of the most talked about looks of Oscars night. (Is it too late to give her a nod for “best animated short”?!) The actor, who is nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, knew she would start a conversation. “It’s gonna be groundbreaking,” Tara Swennen, her stylist of 17 years, said through laughter, in a phone interview shortly before the ceremony. “Definitely one of the first of its kind!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Was Christine Fired? Here’s What Happened to Her After the Explosive ‘Selling Sunset’ Finale

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
TV SERIES
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy