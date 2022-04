GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Grand Rapids Public Schools will host the first of four regional neighborhood enrollment nights on Tuesday, April 26 at the Boys & Girls Club Steil Center. Parents and guardians can meet with school staff from neighborhood schools, ask questions and get enrollment assistance for the 2022-23 school year. There will be free food, take home giveaways and an opportunity to win prizes.

