Streak of dropping gas prices ends after 25 days of declines in LA County
A 25-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended today with an increase of a half-cent to $5.787.
The average price dropped 28.8 cents during the streak, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27, two days before the streak of decreases.
The streak was the longest since a 59-day streak from March 2-April 29, 2020 totaling 72.3 cents at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when stay-at-home orders sharply decreased demand.
The average price is 2 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents lower than one month ago but $1.761 higher than one year ago.
The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $5.728, one day after the end of a run of 21 decreases in 23 days totaling 30.3 cents. It is 3.8 cents less than one week ago and 24.8 cents lower than one month ago but $1.732 more than one year ago.
Long Beach climate activists protest ship pollution on Earth Day
The post Streak of dropping gas prices ends after 25 days of declines in LA County appeared first on Long Beach Post .
Comments / 6