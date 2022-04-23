ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streak of dropping gas prices ends after 25 days of declines in LA County

By City News Service
 3 days ago

A 25-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended today with an increase of a half-cent to $5.787.

The average price dropped 28.8 cents during the streak, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27, two days before the streak of decreases.

The streak was the longest since a 59-day streak from March 2-April 29, 2020 totaling 72.3 cents at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when stay-at-home orders sharply decreased demand.

The average price is 2 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents lower than one month ago but $1.761 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $5.728, one day after the end of a run of 21 decreases in 23 days totaling 30.3 cents. It is 3.8 cents less than one week ago and 24.8 cents lower than one month ago but $1.732 more than one year ago.

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

