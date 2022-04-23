ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway shooter suspect’s social-service group pays execs big bucks

By Conor Skelding
The nonprofit group that provided therapy to Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James has been paying executives high salaries while running at a deficit. Matthew McDermott for NY Post

The Bronx nonprofit which provided group therapy for accused subway shooter Frank James pays big bucks to its top execs while running a massive deficit — prompting critics to call for greater oversight.

James, who terrorized New Yorkers by allegedly opening fire on a rush hour N Train earlier this month, attended group therapy at Argus Community Inc. at 760 East 160th Street in the months before the April 12 shooting, which injured 29 people.

The group has $84.3 million worth of contracts with the state and raked in $35.5 million from all sources during its 2020 fiscal year — but paid out $24.2 million in salaries and ended up running a $1.5 million operating deficit, according to its audited financial statements.

Argus shelled out more than $450,000 to longtime CEO Richard Weiss in 2019, and more than $200,000 to five other executives, according to its most recent tax filing.

Another four Argus honchos rake in more than $125,000, the documents show.

Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), who has introduced a bill which would require the city to report on the performance of city homeless shelters, said he wasn’t surprised by the organization’s fat salaries.

James attended therapy sessions at Argus Community Inc. in the Bronx before the shooting.

“It’s kind of par for the course with a lot of the so-called not-for-profits. You would think the CEO or the leadership would take a salary cut if the not-for-profit is in the red,” he said.

Attorney Maria Danzilo, a Democrat running for state Senate in Upper Manhattan, was shocked by the group’s expenses.

“What are they doing for all that money … There has been inadequate oversight of our social service providers … You need oversight of these entities. They have high payrolls and there are no metrics to make sure they are doing their jobs,” she said.

James, who said he had a diagnosed mental illness, attended group therapy sessions at Argus, a former participant told The Post. It isn’t clear why he stopped, and Argus didn’t return messages.

James allegedly injured 29 people in a mass shooting at a Sunset Park subway station on April 12, 2022.

“The Frank James thing, obviously it’s not an exact science with mental health.. but there should be a way to gauge their performance,” Holden said.

The accused shooter ranted about the city’s mental health services in hundreds of videos he posted on social media, at one point declaring, “Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program.”

Argus provides drug, HIV and behavioral health treatment, as well as clean needles, to homeless and other troubled individuals. It offers dozens of programs including state-mandated screening of those arrested for drunk driving and operates two homeless shelters in Harlem.

Argus CEO Richard Weiss was paid $450,000 in 2019.

The group’s main headquarters has also seen a host of 911 calls in the last 16 months: 52 calls for the Bronx location in 2021 and 25 such calls so far this year, the NYPD said.

Last year 29 of those emergency calls were requests for an ambulance, nine crimes including larceny, and one disorderly group. In 2022, 14 of the calls have been for ambulances and six for crimes including robbery and larceny, plus three burglaries of a construction site and parked vehicle.

While Argus pays its bosses well the largesse apparently doesn’t extend to its workers.

“This is the worst organization you can work for. They really just pay the executives all the money and crumbs for everyone else,” one former employee griped on job site Indeed.

“This company is very cheap. Salaries are horrible,” a current employee chimed in on job reviewer Glassdoor.

Clients too complained about the quality of service online, with one Google Maps reviewing saying staff were “unprofessional and very disrespectful.”

“This place should be shut down. All they care about is$$$$$$$$,” another wrote.

Argus employees have complained about poor pay at the nonprofit.

In 2018, when Argus was looking to open a new methadone clinic in Harlem, locals complained, according to Gothamist.

“This is a cross between The Walking Dead, The Wire, and Mardi Gras,” one Harlemite told the outlet, of drug clinics nearby. “We’ve said to the police we don’t care for them to be arrested, we’re not looking for them to be thrown in jail … What we really just would like them to do is go away.”

The organization reported $12.7 million in federal state, and local grants, plus another $13.1 million from Medicaid, food stamps and Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, during its 2020 fiscal year, the most recent available.

NameTitleArgus payOther payTotal

Richard WeissCEO$384,832$65,374$450,206

James SchillerCOO$241,373$38,902$280,275

Matthew ArmandiCFO$255,848$12,432$268,280

Dan LowySVP$190,302$26,966$217,268

Cynthia De la RosaSVP$187,088$29,693$216,781

Source: 2019 IRS Form 990

It’s also supported by the New York Times Company Foundation, the JP Morgan Chase Foundation, and several wealthy families’ private foundations, according to its annual report.

One of Argus’ affiliates, BOOM!Health, provided needles which junkies use to shoot up in the Bronx’s Patterson Playground, which The Post revealed last has the most loose needles of any park in the borough.

Charity watchdog Charity Navigator said the company spends 13.4 percent of its expenses on administration, and 86.6 percent on services.

“Given the size of the organization, I do not see anything alarming regarding executive compensation for this organization,” said Charity Navigator’s Kevin Doyle, who added the watchdog considers Argus’ expense number to be “reasonable.”

Fury Michael
3d ago

I hope the criminal lawyers don't declare him not guilty for reasons of insanity, which would get him placed in a country club type of institution, and maybe even released at a future time, if he were deemed cured by the prison quacks, ,that's a common ruse by criminal lawyers to win their cases.hopefully cooler heads will prevail, life with no parole must be his sentence.

