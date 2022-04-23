ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Get lifetime access to learn 14 languages with Babbel, now on sale

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnBQ7_0fI4G5cZ00
Getty Images/iStockphoto

It might be true that children are better learners than adults, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up hope on any new skills. Thanks to technology and the smartphones permanently attached to our hands, learning something new is literally within reach. If you’ve always wanted to learn a new language, Babbel makes it easier than ever to do in your free time. And right now a lifetime subscription with access to all languages is available at a super low price drop to $199 for a very limited time until May 15th for new Babbel account users.

Babbel boasts over 10 million users worldwide and it’s ready to help you get fluent in 14 different languages, ranging from Spanish to French to Indonesian. You’ll learn languages by starting with practical topics, like dining, transportation, shopping, or directions, and after just one month working with the app you’ll have a great foundation.

10- to 15-minute bite-sized lessons fit great within even the busiest of schedules, and the speech-recognition technology helps your pronunciation stay on point so you sound like a native speaker. Work at your own pace with the assurance that your progress will be synchronized across all your devices. And if you’re going to be away from the internet, there’s also the option to download courses, lessons, and review items beforehand and use the offline mode.

Babbel, $199

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVlsd_0fI4G5cZ00
New York Post Store

Fast Company named Babbel the “most innovative company in education” in 2016. The Economist noted, “Babbel’s lessons, unlike Duolingo’s, first focus on building basic conversational skills.” And with 4.6 stars on the App Store, every day users are loving the app. A happy user, Susan, raved, “Who wouldn’t want a lifetime of learning new languages. I am currently learning Spanish, then I think I will try French!”

Take advantage of this massive price drop and score a lifetime subscription to Babbel with access to all languages for just $199, available now until May 15th.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Languages#Language#Indonesian
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy