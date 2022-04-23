Get lifetime access to learn 14 languages with Babbel, now on sale

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It might be true that children are better learners than adults, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up hope on any new skills. Thanks to technology and the smartphones permanently attached to our hands, learning something new is literally within reach. If you’ve always wanted to learn a new language, Babbel makes it easier than ever to do in your free time. And right now a lifetime subscription with access to all languages is available at a super low price drop to $199 for a very limited time until May 15th for new Babbel account users.

Babbel boasts over 10 million users worldwide and it’s ready to help you get fluent in 14 different languages, ranging from Spanish to French to Indonesian. You’ll learn languages by starting with practical topics, like dining, transportation, shopping, or directions, and after just one month working with the app you’ll have a great foundation.

10- to 15-minute bite-sized lessons fit great within even the busiest of schedules, and the speech-recognition technology helps your pronunciation stay on point so you sound like a native speaker. Work at your own pace with the assurance that your progress will be synchronized across all your devices. And if you’re going to be away from the internet, there’s also the option to download courses, lessons, and review items beforehand and use the offline mode.

Fast Company named Babbel the “most innovative company in education” in 2016. The Economist noted, “Babbel’s lessons, unlike Duolingo’s, first focus on building basic conversational skills.” And with 4.6 stars on the App Store, every day users are loving the app. A happy user, Susan, raved, “Who wouldn’t want a lifetime of learning new languages. I am currently learning Spanish, then I think I will try French!”

Take advantage of this massive price drop and score a lifetime subscription to Babbel with access to all languages for just $199, available now until May 15th.

