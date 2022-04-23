ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give mom the gift of everlasting roses, up to 58% off

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
New York Post Store

Did you know that some flowers aren’t just beautiful to look at, they’re beneficial for your health, too?

As Mother’s Day approaches, it might be time to start plotting what beautiful flowers you’ll be getting the amazing lady in your life.

But since not all moms have a green thumb, you might want to consider a flower that won’t wither and die.

Give mama a bouquet that can be the centerpiece for years to come with one of these preserved rose options, all currently on sale ahead of the big day.

1. 24K Gold Preserved Eternal Rose (Burgundy Bliss), on sale for $129.99 (25% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187wqh_0fI4G4jq00

The 24K Gold Preserved Eternal Rose is a perfect way to say “I love you.” This everlasting single rose has been hand-dipped in 24K gold and comes in a stunning mahogany box, complete with a display stand and LED lights. It’s been preserved by skilled artisans and makes an ideal Mother’s Day present in this mahogany shade.

2. Chounette La Trésor: 9 Preserved Roses in Clear Acrylic Box, on sale for $98.88 (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbINi_0fI4G4jq00

Got a mom who loves pink? These Chounette La Trésor: 9 Preserved Roses in Clear Acrylic Box make a perfect present in this pretty pale pink shade. Beautifully arranged in a transparent square box, these luxury roses last forever, just like your love.

3. Chounette Preserved Roses Combo Set: 1 Rose in Mini Round Box + 4 Roses in Square Velvet Box, on sale for $48.88 (58% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiFyL_0fI4G4jq00

When one bouquet of roses just won’t do, the Chounette Preserved Roses Combo Set will do the trick! Give the beloved mom in your life this duo, one rose in a mini round box and four roses in a square velvet box, all in a stunning pale pink. Let her showcase them in multiple places, in any setting and wait to hear the compliments roll in over these unique gifts.

