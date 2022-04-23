ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Scott; Washington A strong thunderstorm will...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greenville Mountains, Northern Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Greenville; Greenville Mountains; Northern Spartanburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson, southwestern Polk, northeastern Greenville and northwestern Spartanburg Counties through 1230 PM EDT At 1207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Hendersonville, or 5 miles southwest of Saluda, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Landrum, Tryon, Saluda, Tigerville, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Flat Rock, Campobello, Gowensville and Tuxedo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Caldwell Mountains, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Caldwell Mountains; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern McDowell, northeastern Rutherford, western Alexander, eastern Caldwell, northwestern Cleveland and Burke Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Lenoir to 3 miles northwest of Rutherfordton. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Spindale, Gamewell and Hudson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, northern Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and south central Burke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Shelby, or over Casar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Cooksville, Vale and Propst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 107 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Staunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Mount Sidney, Hermitage, Mint Spring, Fort Defiance and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Stanly A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH...EASTERN STANLY AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 154 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Thomasville to near Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Thomasville around 200 PM EDT. Randleman around 215 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 46.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 45.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 45.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 46.0 feet tomorrow. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Wenatchee Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Ephrata, Chelan, Cashmere, Othello, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and fruit trees in that are blossoming. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in east central Georgia Northern Taliaferro County in east central Georgia Southwestern Wilkes County in east central Georgia South central Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penfield, or near Greensboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Washington, Greensboro, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Robinson, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Penfield, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet...and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall back below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 37.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.0 feet Monday. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.98 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 10.98 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

