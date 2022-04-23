ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rockbridge County through 1230 PM EDT At 1204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Collierstown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Goshen Collierstown Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Fairfield Brownsburg and Vesuvius. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
County
Allendale County, SC
City
Allendale, SC
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 151 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Free Union, or 11 miles northwest of Charlottesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Free Union, Ivy, White Hall and Flordon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 151 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Free Union, or 11 miles northwest of Charlottesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Free Union, Ivy, White Hall and Flordon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The northern City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Staunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Mount Sidney, Middlebrook, Hermitage, Mint Spring, Trimbles Mill, Fort Defiance and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon for the Northeast Plains. Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western New Mexico Wednesday, especially along and west of the Continental Divide to create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains from Noon through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Wenatchee Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Ephrata, Chelan, Cashmere, Othello, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and fruit trees in that are blossoming. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:08:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 10 PM tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas should subside enough for the rip risk to drop to moderate levels for Thursday.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, northern Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and south central Burke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Shelby, or over Casar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Cooksville, Vale and Propst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Caldwell Mountains, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Caldwell Mountains; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern McDowell, northeastern Rutherford, western Alexander, eastern Caldwell, northwestern Cleveland and Burke Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Lenoir to 3 miles northwest of Rutherfordton. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Spindale, Gamewell and Hudson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

