Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The northern City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Staunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Mount Sidney, Middlebrook, Hermitage, Mint Spring, Trimbles Mill, Fort Defiance and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
