Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Newberry, northwestern Lexington and northeastern Saluda Counties through 145 PM EDT At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Prosperity, or 12 miles south of Newberry, moving northeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Murray Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Little Mountain, Stoney Hill, Fairview Fire Station, Putnam`s Landing, Mid-Carolina High School, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Wyses Ferry, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar, Melvin Park, Riverbend Boat Ramp and Cedar Grove Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 91. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Comments / 0