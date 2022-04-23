ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon for the Northeast Plains. Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western New Mexico Wednesday, especially along and west of the Continental Divide to create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains from Noon through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 151 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Free Union, or 11 miles northwest of Charlottesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Free Union, Ivy, White Hall and Flordon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Floyd, eastern Carroll and central Patrick Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Valley to near Willis to near Cana. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Floyd Fancy Gap Ararat Cana Woolwine Willis and Laurel Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Waynesboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA AND THE NORTH CENTRAL CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crimora, or near Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Crimora, New Hope and Hermitage. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NELSON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTIES At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schuyler, or 15 miles southwest of Charlottesville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Schuyler, Scottsville, Esmont, Glendower, Keene, Alberene, Damon and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Greater Caldwell, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Greater Caldwell; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alexander, northwestern Iredell and east central Caldwell Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Taylorsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Stony Point, Love Valley, Bethlehem, Hiddenite, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Vashti, Millersville and Ellendale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Laurens, southeastern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 200 PM EDT At 123 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Greenwood to 7 miles south of Abbeville. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Ninety Six, Cross Hill, Cokesbury, Waterloo, Hodges, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood and Greenwood State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lee, northwestern Sumter, east central Richland and southeastern Kershaw Counties through 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Goodale State Park to near Horrel Hill. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden, Goodale State Park, Horrel Hill, Boykin, Lucknow, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center, Dinkins Mill, Spring Hill, Wateree River Correctional Institution, Rembert and Antioch. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 97 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Newberry, northwestern Lexington and northeastern Saluda Counties through 145 PM EDT At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Prosperity, or 12 miles south of Newberry, moving northeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Murray Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Little Mountain, Stoney Hill, Fairview Fire Station, Putnam`s Landing, Mid-Carolina High School, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Wyses Ferry, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar, Melvin Park, Riverbend Boat Ramp and Cedar Grove Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 91. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC

