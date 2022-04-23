ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

County
Hampton County, SC
City
Hampton, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The northern City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Staunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Mount Sidney, Middlebrook, Hermitage, Mint Spring, Trimbles Mill, Fort Defiance and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laurens, northeastern Abbeville and northern Greenwood Counties through 130 PM EDT At 100 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Abbeville, or near Shoals Junction, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Ware Shoals, Due West, Cross Hill, Donalds, Cokesbury, Waterloo, Hodges, Lake Greenwood State Park and Lake Greenwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in east central Georgia Northern Taliaferro County in east central Georgia Southwestern Wilkes County in east central Georgia South central Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penfield, or near Greensboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Washington, Greensboro, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Robinson, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Penfield, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shipman, or 14 miles northeast of Clifford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shipman, Schuyler, Scottsville, Esmont, Lovingston, Damon, Rockfish, Norwood, Glendower, Keene, Alberene, Elma and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon for the Northeast Plains. Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western New Mexico Wednesday, especially along and west of the Continental Divide to create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains from Noon through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Staunton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Staunton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE EASTERN CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crimora, or near Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Hermitage and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STAUNTON, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lee, northwestern Sumter, east central Richland and southeastern Kershaw Counties through 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Goodale State Park to near Horrel Hill. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden, Goodale State Park, Horrel Hill, Boykin, Lucknow, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center, Dinkins Mill, Spring Hill, Wateree River Correctional Institution, Rembert and Antioch. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 97 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Newberry, northwestern Lexington and northeastern Saluda Counties through 145 PM EDT At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Prosperity, or 12 miles south of Newberry, moving northeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Murray Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Little Mountain, Stoney Hill, Fairview Fire Station, Putnam`s Landing, Mid-Carolina High School, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Wyses Ferry, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar, Melvin Park, Riverbend Boat Ramp and Cedar Grove Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 91. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH...EASTERN STANLY AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 154 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Thomasville to near Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Thomasville around 200 PM EDT. Randleman around 215 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Henderson, Polk Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Henderson; Polk Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson, southwestern Polk, northeastern Greenville and northwestern Spartanburg Counties through 1230 PM EDT At 1207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Hendersonville, or 5 miles southwest of Saluda, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Landrum, Tryon, Saluda, Tigerville, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Flat Rock, Campobello, Gowensville and Tuxedo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:08:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 10 PM tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas should subside enough for the rip risk to drop to moderate levels for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Greater Caldwell, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Greater Caldwell; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alexander, northwestern Iredell and east central Caldwell Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Taylorsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Stony Point, Love Valley, Bethlehem, Hiddenite, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Vashti, Millersville and Ellendale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

