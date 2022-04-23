Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in east central Georgia Northern Taliaferro County in east central Georgia Southwestern Wilkes County in east central Georgia South central Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penfield, or near Greensboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Washington, Greensboro, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Robinson, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Penfield, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
