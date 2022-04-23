Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wilkinson, eastern Baldwin, southern Warren, southeastern Hancock, Glascock and western Washington Counties through 200 PM EDT At 124 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Mayfield to near Linton to near McIntyre, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sandersville, Gibson, Irwinton, Tennille, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Oconee, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Jewell, Warthen, Beall Springs, Mayfield, Agricola and Reese. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
