ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Democrats start ‘Free Weed’ site for marijuana legalization

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Democratic Party has launched a “Free Weed” website to support its effort to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

The site, www.FreeWeedAL.com, argues that prosecutions for small amounts of cannabis are a waste of criminal justice resources and have disproportionately affected communities of color. The party argued legalizing marijuana could also bring economic benefits to the state.

“Alabama’s Republican politicians seem hellbent on wasting money criminalizing ordinary people, ruining lives in the process,” state Rep. Chris England, chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, said in a statement.

He added that, “criminalizing cannabis doesn’t make us safer.”

The site is a mix of policy advocacy and promotion for the state Democratic Party and its candidates this year. It includes statistics about marijuana prosecutions as well as links to donate to the state party, register to vote and to volunteer to help candidates. It also has “Free Weed” t-shirts and other merchandise for sale.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl called the site “a stunt.”

“The Alabama Republican Party supports traditional family values. It’s important to us that our society and our families stay safe, strong, and healthy. The recreational use of marijuana does not encourage these principles,” Wahl said in a statement.

Eighteen states have legalized the recreational use of small amounts of marijuana for adults, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, although none of those are in the Deep South. Twenty-seven states have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, meaning violations are generally a civil or local infraction instead of a crime.

The Alabama Democratic Party announced the site on April 20, also known as 4/20, a date that’s become associated with celebrating marijuana.

The Republican-dominated Alabama legislature has approved a medical marijuana program but rejected efforts to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Reason.com

Congress Should Not Legalize Marijuana, Marco Rubio Says, Because Black-Market Weed Is 'Laced With Fentanyl'

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Democrats#Alabama Legislature#Ap#Freeweedal Com#Republican#The State Party#Alabama Republican Party
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy