ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SC bill allowing birth control without prescription advances

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Supporters of a bill to allow women to get birth control pills at South Carolina pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription are trying to get it passed before this year’s session ends.

A House subcommittee on Wednesday approved the bill, sending it to the chamber’s full medical committee. The bill has already passed the Senate, but there are just nine regular legislative days left in the General Assembly’s 2022 session.

Pharmacists could choose whether to participate in the program, which allows them to give birth control pills or other hormonal contraceptives to woman over 18 without a doctor’s visit, The Post and Courier reported.

Even in areas without doctors, there are pharmacies close by, state Rep. Russell Ott told the newspaper.

“If we want to get serious about cutting down on abortions, if we’re going to decrease the number of unwanted or unplanned pregnancies, we need to get real,” said Ott, a Democrat from St. Matthews.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate last year. Republican Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort introduced it after the General Assembly passed a bill greatly restricting abortions, saying it was another logical step to stopping unwanted pregnancies.

The only Republican member of the House subcommittee voted against the bill.

GOP Rep. Joe Bustos of Mount Pleasant said a doctor should be involved “anytime you’re putting chemicals into your body.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control Pills#Sc#Columbia#Ap#House#Senate#The General Assembly#Pharmacists#The Post And Courier#Democrat#Republican#Gop
FOX Carolina

Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing. South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day of rest.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Person In South Carolina Is A Woman

Anita Zucker is a businesswoman who resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She's also the richest person in the state, with an estimated net worth exceeding $1.9 billion. It's worth mentioning that Anita is the CEO of the InterTech Group. Jerry Zucker, Anita's late spouse, created InterTech in 1982 and died of a brain tumor in 2008 at the age of 58. According to Forbes, the company has an estimated $3 billion in revenue and owns an aeronautical engineering firm and a large commercial real estate portfolio.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in South Carolina, other states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was reportedly registered to vote simultaneously in three states, including South Carolina. State officials said Friday that the former congressman and his wife registered to vote in South Carolina earlier this year. North Carolina officials removed Meadows from their lists this month after learning […]
ELECTIONS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109 acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of the privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WMBF

South Carolina to receive millions of dollars in energy bill assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low-income families in the Palmetto State can expect some relief when paying their energy bills this Summer. The White House announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will release an additional $6 million in assistance for South Carolina, bringing the total funding in the state to over $89 million.
CHARLESTON, SC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy