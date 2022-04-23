ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo Scores on Return to United Team After Death of Son

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United team on Saturday after missing a game while grieving the death of his newborn son. The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the...

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
Arsenal and Man Utd fans pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after death of newborn son

Arsenal and Manchester United fans united in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.Ronaldo was warmly applauded from all sides of the stadium in the seventh minute following the death this week of his newborn son.Arsenal went on to win the game 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish, while Ronaldo scored United’s goal and pointed to the sky in poignant celebration.It was the Portugal forward’s 100th Premier League goal and reduced the deficit to 2-1 after Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka’s penalty had put Arsenal 2-0 up. Granit Xhaka scored...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo after tragedy: "Grateful for the life we welcomed"

Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragedy that hit them with the loss of one of the twins who were about to be born, has returned to talk about the grief that has struck him, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his family. The couple, after having given news of the bereavement, reappeared with the rest of the family announcing that they are back together with the little baby girl as well.
Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
Lyon 3-2 Paris St-Germain: Hosts win Champions League semi-final first leg

Lyon took advantage of mistakes from Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Barbora Votikova to win the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final. PSG went ahead through Marie-Antoinette Katoto's early goal, but Lyon equalised with Wendie Renard's penalty after Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard. Catarina Macario then scored twice with both...
MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
Thierry Henry's Bernabeu masterclass, THAT Gareth Bale goal, Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres running riot - and Fergie's shock triumph with Aberdeen! Eight memorable Real Madrid clashes with British clubs as they face Man City tonight

Manchester City's quarter-final triumph against Atletico Madrid took dogged determination the like of which this all-conquering Pep Guardiola side usually doesn't require. Now in the semi-finals targeting successive Champions League final appearances, they take on 13-time European champions Real - a team they beat 4-2 on aggregate in the last-16 stage two years ago.
Barcelona defeat leaves Real Madrid one point from LaLiga title

Barcelona slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Rayo Vallecano which pushed leaders Real Madrid a step closer to the LaLiga title.With Real not in action ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Manchester City, second-placed Barca missed the chance to cut into the 15-point deficit and saw their game in hand rendered redundant.Alvaro Garcia’s early goal proved enough for Rayo to complete a league double over Barca, and leave Real needing just one more point from their last five games to wrap up another domestic title.That special feeling when you sweat for the win till the last...
Lionel Messi's goal wins Ligue 1 title for Paris Saint-Germain

While Lens evened the score in the 88th minute, PSG only needed one point to distance itself enough from Marseille and secure the Ligue 1 crown. Messi, 34, joined PSG in August 2021 after previously spending his entire senior career with Barcelona of La Liga. The high-profile addition yielded mediocre results this season, as Messi's goal Saturday was only his fourth with the club in 22 appearances.
Borussia Dortmund begin their search for Erling Haaland's successor ahead of his expected £63m move to Manchester City by 'identifying Reims' Hugo Ekitike and Sparta Prague's Adam Hlozek as potential replacements for the outgoing striker this summer'

Borussia Dortmund have identified two potential replacements for Erling Haaland ahead of their star striker's proposed move to Manchester City, according to reports in Germany. Haaland, 21, is poised to join City this summer after the Premier League champions agreed terms with his representatives last week. Sportsmail understands the Norwegian...
Erik ten Hag advised not to drop Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten says Erik ten Hag shouldn’t drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins the club next season.Ten Hag has been named as the Premier League club’s new permanent manager and will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick next campaign. There are question marks over Ronaldo’s place in the team going forward but Van Basten believes the Portugal international should stay in the line-up next season.“If Ronaldo carries on playing like he did last week [against Norwich] and scores two or three goals in a match on a regular basis, there is no need to take...
Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus; Moise Kean scores late winner

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot. The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth. Sassuolo took the lead when...
