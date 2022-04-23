ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Victim of fatal Oconto County crash identified

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

OCONTO – A Suring man who died in a crash April 21 in the town of Brazeau was 79-year-old Ronald G. Kalous, according an Oconto County Sheriff’s Office accident report.

Kalous was westbound on County G when he lost control of his pickup just west of Parkway Road about 8:36 p.m., drove into the south ditch and struck a tree.

Kalous, who was alone in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Todd Skarban said.

Kalous is the second person to die on the roadway this year in Oconto County, which recorded nine in each of the previous two years.

The accident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. Brazeau Ambulance Service also responded.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

