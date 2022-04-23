ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Strong Winds Through Saturday Evening

By Mark Vail
klin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…. …RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph. A few gusts over 55 mph are possible across portions of east...

klin.com

