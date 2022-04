The upcoming iPhone 14 line is almost certainly going to be a powerful step forward - and the iPhone 14 Pro will be the flagship device in the lineup. The Pro is set to come with powerful cameras, the faster, modern processor and the best screen technology - where the iPhone 14 ‘base’ model will come with an older CPU and likely less-capable cameras to save money where users might not need every high-end spec.

