Shaquille O'Neal Says He Has Different House Rules For His Kids After Turning 18: "I Tell My Boys When Y'all Get 18 You All Got To Go. Girls Can Stay As Long As They Want."

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaquille O'Neal is one of the most entertaining NBA analysts out there, always making interesting takes while showing his big sense of humor (although he sometimes gets a little salty about some comments), and talking about the times he's helped other people struggling. Shaq has also opened up on...

Comments / 472

SAV?
3d ago

he should make the girls go too. don't have your daughters thinking they should be taken care of & spoiled as females. teach them to make their own & have their own so that they don't depend on a man to do it for them.

Reply(52)
359
Christina Motz
3d ago

He clearly holds traditional value, everyone is entitled to their beliefs, I love watching these non binary people scream everyone must accept me and my "pronouns,' while they clearly don't accept those with traditional values.

Reply(39)
165
Joi Furr
3d ago

when will people learn that people aren't mature until about 25... that "out at 18" is a generational curse that needs to broken... seeing these babies up for failure smgdh... maybe not them bc he's rich...I mean regular people

Reply(17)
151
Community Policy