Shaquille O'Neal Says He Has Different House Rules For His Kids After Turning 18: "I Tell My Boys When Y'all Get 18 You All Got To Go. Girls Can Stay As Long As They Want."
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most entertaining NBA analysts out there, always making interesting takes while showing his big sense of humor (although he sometimes gets a little salty about some comments), and talking about the times he's helped other people struggling. Shaq has also opened up on...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 472