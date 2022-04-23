ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, NC

Hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail in North Carolina

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlUBf_0fI4CsUP00

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A hiker on the Appalachian Trail was rescued Friday morning after a medical emergency Friday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to park rangers, the 74-year-old hiker from Alabama was experienced severe chest pains just before 10:30 a.m. while walking the trail north of Fontana Lake.

Music teacher killed in Union Co. crash

The North Carolina Helo-Aquatic Rescue Team, along with the National Park Service, Graham County EMS, Swain County Search and Rescue and the North Carolina Forest Service responded to conduct the rescue operation.

The hiker was carried by rescuers to a location where he could be taken out by helicopter. He was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
State
Alabama State
County
Graham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Appalachian Trail#Traffic Accident#Union Co#The National Park Service#Mission Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy