Bicyclist hit by vehicle, killed while riding on Michigan Avenue in Canton

(CBS DETROIT) — A Shelby Township man accused of recording a 24-year-old woman in a gym is charged with electronic eavesdropping. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Maciborski is also charged with four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person and one count of surveilling an unclothed person. He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. The incident happened on Feb. 23 in the 250 block of North Main Street in Plymouth. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Michael Maciborski allegedly recorded the woman from Westland in the tanning bed area of the gym. They say Maciborski placed a camera into a ceiling grate to record the woman. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 29 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO