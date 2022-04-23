ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bicyclist hit by vehicle, killed while riding on Michigan Avenue in Canton

By Amber Ainsworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday...

The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While Driving

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Michigan Avenue#Cyclist#Detroit#Accident
The Flint Journal

2 Michigan troopers injured when drunk driver rear-ends patrol car, police say

DETROIT – Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured early Friday when their patrol car was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver, police said. It happened at 12:20 a.m. when the troopers were on the scene of a crash on southbound M-39 just north of I-96 in Detroit, MSP Metro Detroit said in a news release. They were both inside the vehicle when it was struck from behind by a Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Remains of Michigan man missing for 22 years identified

The remains of a Michigan man missing since 2000 have been identified more than two decades later. The body of Ronald Wayne Jager, of Fruitland Township, was identified in April, the Michigan State Police said. His remains were discovered in 2014 at a beach. A jogger in Ganges Township spotted...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township Man Charged, Accused Of Recording Woman In Gym

(CBS DETROIT) — A Shelby Township man accused of recording a 24-year-old woman in a gym is charged with electronic eavesdropping. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Maciborski is also charged with four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person and one count of surveilling an unclothed person. He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. The incident happened on Feb. 23 in the 250 block of North Main Street in Plymouth. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Michael Maciborski allegedly recorded the woman from Westland in the tanning bed area of the gym. They say Maciborski placed a camera into a ceiling grate to record the woman. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 29 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox 19

Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe teen has died from injuries three days after police say she jumped from a moving car while her mother was driving. Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok videos, music and dancing. In a statement to...
MONROE, MI

