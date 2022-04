A majority of Americans have had Covid-19, including roughly 75 per cent of children and about 60 per cent of adults, according to newly released data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The federal agency’s reporting based on blood test data finds that roughly 189 million Americans had Covid-19 by end of February 2022, following the emergence of the more-contagious Omicron variant that has fuelled a new wave of coronavirus infections over the last several months.Before its emergence, roughly one-third of Americans had been infected with Covid-19. That rate has now climbed to 60 per cent. Officials stress...

KIDS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO