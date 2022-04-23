ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Big Sur Marathon closes 27 miles of Highway 1 Sunday

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A portion of state Highway 1 in Monterey County will be closed on Sunday for the return of the Big Sur International Marathon.

The closure, which will include about 27 miles of the highway on the Big Sur Coast, is scheduled from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. State Highway 1 will be closed from the south at the Big Sur Station to Rio Road, according to Caltrans officials.

Only emergency vehicles and scheduled caravans led by the California Highway Patrol will be allowed on the stretch during the race.

Travelers will be able to join the caravans to drive through the closed stretch of roadway if needed. The CHP will be at the site to assist with traffic control.

