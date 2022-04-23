ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

US invests millions to reduce fire risk in Central Oregon

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
ijpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge influx of federal funding will be put to work on Central Oregon forests to lower the risk of catastrophic fire next door to growing cities. The U.S. Forest Service this month announced a $41.3 million investment in fire treatment on 50,000 acres of public lands in the region, most...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 11

1 hunter
3d ago

the state should of been doing that for years but being run by democraps there pockets need cash more than taking care of there state...

Reply
4
