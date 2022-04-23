ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sets himself on fire in front of Supreme Court building

By Sara Belmont, Nexstar Media Wire, Cassie Buchman
WWLP
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) ⁠— A man lit himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building Friday evening, according to officials.

Supreme Court police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. all responded to the incident, which took place at around 6:30 p.m., Patricia McCabe, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, said.

“A medical helicopter landed on the plaza and the individual was airlifted to a local hospital. No one else was injured,” McCabe said in a statement.

McCabe did not say how severely the man was injured.

FAA says it failed to tell Capitol Police about plane flight

Capitol Police indicated on its official Twitter account that roads were temporarily closed amid the incident. They had reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

“This is not a public safety issue,” U.S. Capitol police wrote on Twitter.

WWLP

