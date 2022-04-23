4 shot, security guard cut at Rocky Mount bar, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were shot outside a Rocky Mount bar and a security guard was cut, according to police.

Police said this happened at Gators sports bar in the 1100 block of Jeffreys Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to officers, the four shooting victims were taken to the hospital; the victims’ conditions are currently unknown.

The security guard was cut after a fight began inside the bar just before the shooting happened, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting and what led up to it.

If you have any information, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or call Crime Stoppers at: 252-977-111.

