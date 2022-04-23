ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

During Earth Day, volunteers from Great River Greening bring biodiversity to neighborhoods

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — With Earth Day here, about 80 volunteers from Great River Greening are working to bring more biodiversity and improve the...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Three-Legged Dog Battling Cancer Rescues Baby Otter From St. Croix River

LAKELAND, Minn. (WCCO) – A Lakeland dog is being hailed a hero. The goldendoodle named Gus rescued a tiny baby otter in the St. Croix River. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville treated the pup and said he’s doing much better. “He’s a very friendly, happy, goldendoodle,” Gus’ owner, Cleo Young, said. Despite the wags and kisses, it’s been a tough few years for 6-year-old Gus. (credit: CBS) Young said he had a tumor removed and during a routine follow up earlier this year, staff at the University of Minnesota found another, leading them to amputate his back leg. “We thought, Oh this...
LAKELAND, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Kat Kountry 105

10 Commandments of Attending a BBQ in Minnesota

Grill and BBQ season is here in Minnesota. People will be hosting and attending parties all season long, and you need to make sure you are on top of your game when it comes to attending. Be on your best behavior, come hungry, and take a look at the 10...
AM 1390 KRFO

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After More Than 100 Years, St. Paul Woman Finally Has Headstone To Mark Her Grave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A graveside service in St. Paul on Saturday honored a woman who had been resting in an unmarked grave for 106 years. The service held at Union Cemetery for Emma Anderson, who served in the Salvation Army in the early 1900s, left her with a grave marker. In her lifetime, Anderson worked with Swedish immigrants in the St. Paul area. Maj. Paul Moore with the Salvation Army heard about Anderson’s story earlier this year. He wanted to honor Anderson with a headstone. “It’s a sad story…so we’re glad that we can honor her now,” Moore said. (credit: CBS) When Anderson died in 1916, she had no relatives left to put a stone on her grave. “Our mens group has about 15 to 20 members, and they jumped right in to raise the $800 so we could have a stone out here,” Moore said. “We just wanted something simple, something to mark where she is.” When Anderson died in July of 1916, she was honored by her fellow Salvation Army officers with a funeral service and procession down St. Paul’s Payne Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Earth Day#Biodiversity
KARE 11

Activities for Earth Day 2022

MINNESOTA, USA — Earth Day is upon us, and there are a variety of events and deals going on across the state to celebrate the planet and ways to be kinder to it. From planting to reusing there is no end to the planet positivity you can partake in today.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Second Harvest Heartland, KARE 11 partner for 'Day of Giving'

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly half a million Minnesotans - including 1 in every 8 children - are facing hunger right now. Making the situation more urgent is that supply chains have been disrupted for months, food prices are off the charts, utility rates are on the rise and even basic necessities are taxing already-overstretched budgets.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WJON

New Owner of Copper Lantern Planning Some Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Some changes are coming to the Copper Lantern in east St. Cloud. Maddie Waseka is buying the business from her dad, John, on June 1st. The building was built in 1966 by her grandparents who opened it as a Country Kitchen. When her dad took over in 1984 he rebranded it as Copper Lantern. And now she wants to put her own stamp on the restaurant as well.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

DNR urges 'safety mindset' during early season boating

ST PAUL, Minn. — Although it's spring by calendar standards, parts of Minnesota's landscape are hanging on desperately to the remnants of winter. With temps remaining cooler than normal, many lakes in the northern part of the state remain iced in. The moment ice does go out, boats, canoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Seward Co-op celebrates 50 years

MINNEAPOLIS — A big milestone for the Seward Co-op in Minneapolis as this year marks 50 years of serving the community and supporting local farmers and producers. On Saturday, the annual CSA (community-supported agriculture) fair returns. The free in-person fair goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: What's blooming at the Arb?

CHASKA, Minn. — We’re ready for a big burst of blooms in what has been a cool and wet spring. At the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, there’s a great tool to help you find them!. The new Garden Highlights feature on the Arb’s website gives you an interactive...
CHASKA, MN
KARE

Recipe: Carbon Kitchen + Market's Trout Club

MINNEAPOLIS — In northeast Minneapolis, the people behind Gastrotruck, an environmentally-focused food truck, have opened a new fast-casual restaurant that includes a small market. During KARE 11 Saturday, Stephen Trojahn, the owner of Carbon Kitchen + Market demonstrated one of his restaurant's recipes - a trout club. Editor's Note:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Inflatable 'space pants' help injured patients walk again

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After a private donor gifted them with funds in January, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute was able to purchase five pairs of pants that are helping patients learn to walk again. The specialized pants plug into a walker which fills them with air. By utilizing the same technology as NASA space suits, differential air pressure reduces a patient's body weight by up to 50%. The company behind the design, Lite Run, is based out of Saint Paul.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy