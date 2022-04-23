ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Donald “Don” Robinette

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald “Don” Robinette, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Don was born to the late Hubert and Edalee Holmes Robinette in Kingsport, TN. Don had many hobbies including hunting and fishing, but his most favorite was billiards. He was a proud Vietnam veteran who took his duty and honor...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald

KINGSPORT - Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald, 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Powers and Dr. Ed C. Dillowe, officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy

CHURCH HILL, TN – Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy, age 64 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord, while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at Calvary Lighthouse...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Jane Bragg Manis

KINGSPORT - Nancy Jane Bragg Manis, 86 of Kingsport, passed away Monday afternoon, April 25, 2022 following a brief illness. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and lived in Kingsport most of her life. Nancy attended Community United Methodist Church. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, George...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wallace Owens

Before the dawn broke, while the dogwoods bloomed and cool spring breezes blew the perfume of nature throughout our land, God quietly called another son home. Wallace Owens heard that still small voice and gladly answered the call; absent from the body, present with the Lord. Due to Neville Ann's...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Opal Fern Kirkpatrick

ROGERSVILLE - Opal Fern Kirkpatrick, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Charley and Jodie Bailey Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kirkpatrick; brothers, Conner and Bill Wagner; and sisters, Louise, Margaret, Ina, Willie, and Emma. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Derik Wayne Barton

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Derik Wayne Barton, age 34, of Colonial Heights passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the son of Terry William Barton and Andrea Denise Blair. Derik was a man who enjoyed nature and being outdoors, animals, making jewelry, and studied gemology. Derik’s family meant the world to him and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed reading, writing poetry and photography. One of his favorite things to do was to build a fire and he spent a lot of time around the fireplace.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Jean Linkous

ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. Patsy was a great wife to Randall Linkous for 49 years. She loved being outside with her grandkids and family.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, and if a loved one wishes to make donations, please...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Neal Winegar, Sr.

ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was retired from International Playing Card and Label. John attended Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beverly Jean Winegar, parents William and Willie Juanita Looney Winegar.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Cardwell

CHURCH HILL – Phyllis Cardwell, 75, passed into the arms of her Savior with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. The burial will follow to Elms Springs Cemetery.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Garland Burton

KINGSPORT - Garland Burton, age 91 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Garland was born on March 25, 1931 in Kingsport, TN to Emory and Hannah Burton. Garland married Barbara Adams and after 54 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death in 2006.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Sue Harvey

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Sue Harvey, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. She was presently working for Food City in Big Stone Gap. She was previously employed with All State Insurance in Gate City, Va. and Big Stone Gap, Va. Betty was of the Christian faith. She had a very infectious smile and a heart of gold.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Karen Ramey

BIG STONE GAP, VA – Karen Denise Ramey, 47, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. She was a member of the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to travel especially to see her family. She adored her extended family, church family and friends. She loved reading books and listening to music. She was a 1995 graduate of Appalachia High School. Karen never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Ellen Powers

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Mary Ellen Powers, 90, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va. She was a lifelong resident of the Big Stone Gap area. She worked at the former Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. Mary was a member of the former Ayers Chapel Church, Big Stone Gap. She loved to read and crochet.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabeth Ellett Almond “Betty” Travis

Elizabeth Ellett Almond “Betty” Travis, 86, passed away on April 25, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with a rare cancer. Betty was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Atlanta, Georgia during the middle of World War II. She graduated from the first graduating class of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, where she was Secretary – Treasurer of her senior class. Betty attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia for two years and then transferred to University of Georgia, where she graduated with a BS in Elementary Education and was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While in college, Betty met Gordon Travis, and in 1956 they wed and started their 65-year marriage together. Gordon’s job with Eastman Chemical Products took them from Kingsport to New York, Philadelphia, Dayton, and then back to Kingsport in 1970. Wherever she was, Betty made a special home for her young family. Betty also found time to volunteer, serving as President of the Dayton Phi Mu Alumnae Association, President of the Kingsport Women’s Symphony Committee, and the first woman President of the Board of Directors of the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra (now known as the Symphony of the Mountains). Betty loved history and antiques and was a charter member—and later President for several years—of the Long Island Sunbonnets Chapter of Questers, an organization that keeps history alive by supporting preservation, restoration, and education. Betty was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, where she was Chair of Memorials. Betty served for many years on the FF&E Committee, helping to select various furnishings and other items for the Church, including the furnishings of the permanent Church History Room. Betty enjoyed the hunt for special antiques, playing Bridge, arranging flowers, spending time at Boone Lake with family and friends, being with her family no matter how far she had to travel to see them, and sharing special moments with her beloved grandchildren. Betty was a caregiver her entire life, always putting others before herself. Betty’s legacy is a family who all love each other unconditionally, as she loved them.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Lee Guinn

FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jimmy Lee Guinn, 77, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family and friends are...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Margaret E. Houseright

YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Margaret was born in Scott County, VA on February 17, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William Enoch and Pearl (Fields) Houseright. In addition to her...
GATE CITY, VA

