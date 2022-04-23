ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Michiana Wine Festival is back

By Breann Boswell
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wine lovers near and far,...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Maple Syrup Festival kicks off in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking to have some fun this weekend?. Head to the Maple Syrup Festival in Wakarusa. This year marks the 53rd year of the festival, which features carnival rides, craft vendors, entertainment, and of course, maple syrup. There will be a parade Saturday at10:00 a.m.,...
WAKARUSA, IN
WANE-TV

Trek or Tread the Trails this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trek the Trails is back for cyclists to gather and explore Fort Wayne area trails. In addition to the first ride of the year, there will be a kickoff party after the riders return. The first ride takes place on April 26th at 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Last chance to visit carnival at Glenbrook Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Midway Pop-Up Carnival at Glenbrook Square is wrapping up Sunday. There are plenty of thrilling rides, competitive games, and of course there’s classic carnival food to enjoy. Individual wristbands for rides are available, and unlimited rides cost $25. The fun goes from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
GRANDVIEW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Festival#Michiana
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
WNDU

‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. People gathered at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend Friday for the 2022 Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction. The event benefited the Center for the Homeless. Fourteen local celebrities paired up with professional dancers from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

HAPPENING NOW: Notre Dame Day 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Notre Dame Day 2022—a global celebration of all things Notre Dame. Since early April, student service organizations, clubs, and residence halls have been crowdfunding to power their initiatives and projects for the year ahead. You can also follow the live stream on...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE-TV

Tour new homes in the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a new home in the Fort Wayne area- or maybe some inspiration for renovations- Sunday is your lucky day. Visit 33 homes and 9 villas during a spring tour put on by the Home Builders Association and Town and Country. The event also features select in-home vendors.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
103GBF

Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn Until June In Indiana

Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

10 Southern Indiana Homes that Will Upgrade Your Summer

If you’re like me and your guilty pleasure is HGTV, you enjoy scrolling real estate listings just for the interest of seeing beautiful homes and daydreaming. What better time to let your mind drift into the clouds, or better yet, purchase a new home, than summertime!. Summer 2022 is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Anglers rejoice! Trout season opens Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) With inland stream trout season opening Saturday, April 30, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has stocked nearly 22,000 of the fishes in 16 different streams throughout the state. In northeast Indiana, rainbow trout have been stocked in these streams:. Allen County – Spy Run, Franke Park –...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy