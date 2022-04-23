ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Green Business Champions Program launched in Ulster County

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Saturday the launch of the Ulster County Green Business Champions Program to support businesses who wish to decrease their greenhouse gas emissions, improve their energy efficiency, use renewable energy, and green their operations. The program will recognize and celebrate businesses that have achieved one or more of these goals and provide outreach, education, and technical support to those seeking to do so.

Through its Green New Deal, Ulster County has committed to bringing economic development and sustainable conservation together. Meeting New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) goals will necessitate upgrading the County’s aging building stock to 21st-century energy-efficient standards and dramatically accelerating the shift to renewable energy and zero-emission technologies, according to the Ulster 2040 economic development strategic plan.

These efforts promise a great deal of opportunity- to lower utility bills, create healthier indoor environments, and create many well-paying jobs. “By reimagining Ulster County’s financial future, we are laying the foundation for significant improvement of the Ulster County green economy.” Director Of Economic Development Tim Weidemann said. “The Green Business Challenge will bring together local organizations, financial backers, Ulster County residents, and our Office for Economic Development to assemble the framework needed to support the expansion of sustainability initiatives that affect all sectors.”

To become an Ulster County Certified Green Business Champion:

  1. Register your business online .
  2. Complete the online checklists
  3. Review and submit

Once certified, businesses will be recognized as Ulster County Certified Green Business Champions and join the national and local network listings of Green Businesses. This entitles them to free marketing and promotion through online directories, recognition from the County, two storefront decals, and access to online marketing tools.

Contact the program administrators at the Ulster County Office of Economic Development and the Ulster County Department of the Environment at (845) 891-6658 or email ucgbc@co.ulster.ny.us for a consultation.

