Paso Robles, CA

Jessica Bremer to be sworn in as Paso Robles Postmaster

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Jessica Bremer.

Local postal leader to be formally installed at upcoming ceremony

– In her seventh year as a postal employee, Jessica Bremer will be sworn in as Paso Robles Postmaster on Thursday, May 5 at noon at the Paso Robles Post Office located at 800 6th Street.

Bremer began her postal career in Paso Robles as a letter carrier in 2015. She began her management career supervising carriers and clerks in 2017, also in Paso Robles.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been selected as Paso Robles Postmaster,” Bremer said. “I’m very excited to have the chance to work closer with the community. Our PMG’s 10-year plan ensures first-class service is at the forefront of what we provide for our customers. Excellent customer service and mail security give our organization a unique way to thrive which ultimately benefits the communities in which we serve.”

Bremer is married to her husband, Corey. They have two daughters, Saela,10, and Bella, 7. In her downtime, she enjoys camping, fishing, and spending time with loved ones. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies with a minor in Psychology. She is currently enrolled in Cuesta College on her way to her earning her Business Administration degree.

As Paso Robles Postmaster, Bremer oversees nearly 20,000 daily mail deliveries, while servicing over 4,000 Post Office Box deliveries. She manages 51 employees, 10 city postal routes, seven rural routes, and seven highway contract routes, with a population of over 32,000.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.

Comments

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

