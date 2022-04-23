ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Latest on Robert Williams' Injury Status in the Celtics-Nets Series

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago

Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is "close to a return and could play in Game 3" of the team's first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (April 23), sources with knowledge of the situation told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium .

"Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ," Charania tweeted. "Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27."

Williams was initially ruled out for a minimum of "several weeks" due to a meniscus tear in late March.

Williams started in all 61 games he's appeared in for the Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season and was a crucial factor in Boston winning 24 of its last 28 games prior to his injury, which occurred during the team's 134-112 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 27 and underwent an additional evaluation to determine a timetable for return.

Boston moved into first place in the Eastern Conference prior to Williams' injury but finished the regular season as the second seed.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game, all of which were career-bests, during the 2021-22 regular season, his fourth as an NBA player.

Boston currently has a 2-0 lead in their first-round series, which will shift to Brooklyn when the Nets host the Celtics in Game 3.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
