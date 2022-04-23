Halo Infinite Reveals 2022 Roadmap

Pokemon Go is implementing some big changes to its Mega Evolution mechanic. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that it was overhauling its Mega Evolution feature, with Mega Raids, Mega Energy, and the Mega Evolved Pokemon all seeing some big changes. Three major changes are being implemented with this update. First, Mega Raids will be easier, so that less players are needed to challenge a Mega Raid. Additionally, players will only need Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Pokemon for the first time. Once a specific Pokemon has Mega Evolved, players can Mega Evolve that Pokemon again after a rest period. Finally, Mega Levels are being implemented, which will grant players additional benefits whenever their Pokemon Mega Evolves. You can see a trailer for the new system below:
Comments / 0