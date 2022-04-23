Halo Infinite Reveals 2022 Roadmap

PlayStation users planning on subscribing to the new PlayStation Plus Premium tier will already get the package with the most features whenever those new tiers roll out, but it looks like there may be yet another benefit on the way if new reports are accurate. It's been reported this week that Sony is currently instructing game developers to plan for making timed game trials for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus at the Premium level in order to try a game before buying it. These trials will supposedly be subject to guidelines put in place by Sony to decide which games get trials and how long they must be, but Sony hasn't formally announced anything at this time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO