ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Reveals 2022 Roadmap

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite's long-awaited 2022 roadmap finally arrived this week to preview what's planned from now until the end of the year. Nearer events and features planned for the coming months are more specifically laid out in the roadmap while those further along in Season 3 are spoken about more generally with...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Could Reportedly Release This Fall

A new report has claimed that the long-requested battle royale mode for Halo Infinite could end up launching later this fall. Before Halo Infinite even released at the end of last year, fans made it clear that they wanted to see 343 Industries' take on the popular multiplayer genre. And while no such plans for a Halo battle royale game have been announced just yet, it sounds like we could end up learning more about this feature as 2022 progresses.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Yakuza Game May Be Revealed Soon

A new game in Sega's Yakuza series may be announced before April has come to a close. Sega and developer RGG Studio already announced late in 2021 that they were in the process of working on a sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but failed to say much of note about the project. Luckily, thanks to a new stream that will be held later this week, it seems like we're soon going to see what the future of the franchise will have in store.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Persona 5 Crossover Announced

A new Persona 5 crossover has been announced. Rumors of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X continue to persist, but so far, there's nothing to show for all of these rumors. At this point, looks like PlayStation may be the permanent and exclusive home of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. What Persona fans can look forward to is a new Persona 5 crossover with Final Fantasy. More specifically, Persona 5 Royal x War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Update Adds Lock Screen Feature and More

Valve has released a new update for the Steam Deck that significantly changes both the client and OS on the handheld gaming console. The lock screen and PIN feature can be altered to show up when the Steam Deck wakes up, boots, logs in, or when switching to Desktop mode. In short, the Steam Deck can be much more secure now than prior to this update.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Waypoint#Halo Games#Roadmap#Video Game#Forge
ComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Update Live With Patch Notes

Playground Games has today released the new Series 7 update for Forza Horizon 5 across all Xbox platforms and PC. This patch is one of the more extensive ones that FH5 has received in quite some time, and as such, there's a lot of new features that have been brought into the popular racing game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Big Changes to Mega Evolution

Pokemon Go is implementing some big changes to its Mega Evolution mechanic. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that it was overhauling its Mega Evolution feature, with Mega Raids, Mega Energy, and the Mega Evolved Pokemon all seeing some big changes. Three major changes are being implemented with this update. First, Mega Raids will be easier, so that less players are needed to challenge a Mega Raid. Additionally, players will only need Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Pokemon for the first time. Once a specific Pokemon has Mega Evolved, players can Mega Evolve that Pokemon again after a rest period. Finally, Mega Levels are being implemented, which will grant players additional benefits whenever their Pokemon Mega Evolves. You can see a trailer for the new system below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Ends Online Support for Over 90 Games

Ubisoft has officially ended its online support for a total of 93 games. The expansive list of games affected by this decision was shared this week with Ubisoft confirming that the lack of online capabilities for these games means that people will no longer be able to acquire things like unlockable rewards and Ubisoft Connect services in these games will no longer be available. Single-player portions of the games affected, however, should not be impacted by this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Starfield Video From Bethesda Is All About Music

Bethesda has released a new video for Starfield that centers on the music that will be featured in the upcoming RPG. Over the past 15 years or so, Bethesda Game Studios has frequently collaborated with composer Inon Zur on video games that have included Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Now, with Starfield, Bethesda is working with Zur once again and has talked more about the process of creating the soundtrack for this new IP.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Requiring Timed Game Trials for New PS Plus Tier

PlayStation users planning on subscribing to the new PlayStation Plus Premium tier will already get the package with the most features whenever those new tiers roll out, but it looks like there may be yet another benefit on the way if new reports are accurate. It's been reported this week that Sony is currently instructing game developers to plan for making timed game trials for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus at the Premium level in order to try a game before buying it. These trials will supposedly be subject to guidelines put in place by Sony to decide which games get trials and how long they must be, but Sony hasn't formally announced anything at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bad Bunny Announced to Star in Spider-Man Spinoff Movie El Muerto

Sony's universe of Marvel Comics characters is continuing to grow. ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was in attendance for Sony's presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on Monday, where it was announced that an El Muerto solo movie is currently in the works at the studio. Platinum-selling recording artist Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka "Bad Bunny", is attached to star. Created by Peter David and Roger Cruz, El Muerto first debuted in 2006's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6. Also known as Juan-Carlos Sanchez, El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match, where he nearly unmasked Spider-Man before being stung with a paralyzing poison. The two later teamed up to take down El Muerto's nemesis, Dorado. The character currently has only two comic appearances to his name.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus May Leak Reveals Next Free Games

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the upcoming free video games that will be made available to subscribers in May 2022. PlayStation has yet to officially announce the titles that will be included next month, but if the leak proves accurate then subscribers will be able to get their hands on FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods in early May.
FIFA
ComicBook

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets New PS5 Update Supporting VRR

Insomniac Games has released an all-new update for its 2021 action-adventure game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This patch is one of many that Insomniac has pushed out within the past day for many of its various games that appear on PS5. And much like those other updates, this new patch for Rift Apart essentially does the same thing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Beta Access Guaranteed Through Twitch Drops

Those looking forward to the very first Overwatch 2 beta have likely been signed up for it for a while now to hopefully gain access, but signing up alone isn't enough to guarantee that you'll get in. Thankfully, there's an alternative if you aren't one of the lucky ones who receives an invite once those start going out. The only catch is that you'll have to watch quite a bit of Overwatch 2 gameplay if you still want in, but that may not be a huge issue if you were already planning on watching people play anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WWE 2K22 Releases First DLC Pack

WWE 2K22's first DLC pack was officially released on Tuesday. Dubbed "The Banzai Pack," the new characters available for download include WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna and Rikishi, former Intercontinental Champion Umaga, Omos and NXT's Kacy Catanzaro, recently renamed Katana Chance. The game still has four more DLC packs scheduled from now through mid-July, ranging from celebrities to wrestling legends to current stars that didn't make the cut when the game initially launched back in March. You can see the full list of future DLC editions in the list below.
WWE
ComicBook

Fortnite Adds More Street Fighter Skins

Epic Games is continuing Fortnite's growing Street Fighter collaboration this week with two more skins from the fighting franchise coming to the battle royale game. After first adding both Ryu and Chun-Li last year and then Cammy and Guile afterwards, Epic Games and Capcom partnered once more to introduce Blanka and Sakura skins. Each of those characters will have their own unique skins in the Item Shop on April 28th at 8 p.m. ET with alternate styles and other cosmetics added at the same time, too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Anime Poster Released

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for some months now, and fans are still rushing the Nintendo Switch title as summer approaches. After all, the open-world game gives an all-new take on the franchise, and fans admit its distant setting is easy to get lost in. After all, it isn't every day the Pokemon series lets you explore its earliest days, but thanks to a new poster, fans know they'll get to trek even more of the Hisui region soon with help from an anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

MLB The Show 22 Game Update #4 Live With Patch Notes

A new MLB The Show 22 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes. With the game's fourth update, Sony San Diego has largely just made improvements and fixes to the game. In addition to the host of fixes and improvements though, the California-based developer has also removed some content from the game. More specifically, the update has gone ahead and removed check swings from the game when played on Beginner in order "to simplify the experience for new players."
MLB
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer to Get Beadle & Grimm Platinum and Silver Editions

Beadle & Grimm's Pandemonium Warehouse has announced that they will be making two different boxed set versions of the upcoming Spelljammer: Adventures in Space product. The premium boxed set maker has announced both Platinum and Silver Editions of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, with pre-orders available now. These boxes are intended to provide Dungeon Masters with all the tools they need to create an amazing experience at the table. While both boxes have a premium cost, they help the DM save time and energy when it comes to planning out a D&D session by providing everything from maps and miniatures to handouts that can be passed out to players to help immerse them in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Uncharted Now Available on Digital, 4K Blu-ray Drops on May 10th

If you saw only one Tom Holland film during the pandemic, odds are it was the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, his turn as Nathan Drake in Sony's Uncharted video game adaptation was a solid performer, raking in nearly $400 million worldwide to date. If you missed it in theaters, or just really loved the film, you'll be happy to know that Uncharted is available on digital starting today, April 26, and will arrive on on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 10.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 Update Adds New Feature For Only Some Players

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA 5 ad GTA Online update, but, unfortunately, it has not provided patch notes for the update, leaving Grand Theft Auto fans wondering what the update does. While we don't know what the update does in full, some of the changes and additions have been discovered by players. For example, there's a brand new feature, but it's only available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Why it's limited to these platforms, we don't know.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy