Steve Stricker is set to make his return to the PGA Tour Champions at next week’s Insperity Invitational. Stricker, the victorious 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, was hospitalized in November for two weeks with a soaring white blood cell count and inflammation around his heart, causing him to lose 25 pounds. The captain was down to about 160 pounds when he was able to resume swinging a golf club.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO