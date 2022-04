The San Francisco 49ers looked as if they would have a relatively quiet lead-up to the draft season. Without a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as they traded it to move up and select Trey Lance last year, the 49ers were slated to pick late in the second round. But, that could all change very quickly. San Francisco wasn’t a team rumored to be looking to move up, but with the recent news surrounding Deebo Samuel, they could be drafting in the first round after all, and the New England Patriots could be a trade partner.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO