Clay County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockbridge County through 1245 PM EDT At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairfield, or near Rockbridge Baths, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockbridge Baths Fairfield Brownsburg and Vesuvius. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon for the Northeast Plains. Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western New Mexico Wednesday, especially along and west of the Continental Divide to create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains from Noon through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Staunton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Staunton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE EASTERN CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crimora, or near Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Hermitage and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STAUNTON, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE EASTERN CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crimora, or near Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Hermitage and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shipman, or 14 miles northeast of Clifford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shipman, Schuyler, Scottsville, Esmont, Lovingston, Damon, Rockfish, Norwood, Glendower, Keene, Alberene, Elma and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Wenatchee Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Ephrata, Chelan, Cashmere, Othello, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and fruit trees in that are blossoming. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davidson County in central North Carolina Anson County in central North Carolina Montgomery County in central North Carolina Northwestern Richmond County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Stanly County in central North Carolina Southwestern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 136 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Lexington to Plyler to near Marshville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Albemarle around 150 PM EDT. Thomasville around 155 PM EDT. Wadesboro, Badin Lake and Ansonville around 200 PM EDT. Asheboro and Troy around 220 PM EDT. Randleman around 225 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC

