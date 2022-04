Rarely do games finish so unsatisfyingly. The tactics were wrong, individual errors and performances were horrific, and the result was unfortunately an accurate reflection of the more effective team on the day. That Arsenal had lost their three previous games this month and were incapable of scoring more than a single goal in any of them (nor more than two total in their last five) would make Chelsea, on paper at least, favourites. We did everything we could to ignore that and add to the overall upheaval currently facing the club.

