Bronx, NY

Police: Suspect poured boiling water on 89-year-old woman in Bronx home invasion

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police say an 89-year-old woman was attacked with boiling hot water during a home invasion in the Bronx.

Officers say around 4 p.m. Thursday, 31-year-old Ebony Graham broke into the victim's home on Boston Road in Allerton and demanded money.

Police say when the victim didn't comply, Graham poured boiling hot water on her.

Authorities say the victim’s niece found her lying on the floor the next day with burns to her back, legs and groin.

Police say Graham is connected to a robbery pattern within the same building, on the same day.

Graham faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, robbery, assault and possession of stolen property.

Authorities say the 89-year-old victim is in stable condition and recovering from her injuries at the hospital.

Comments / 4

Ruby Otero
3d ago

Absolutely horrific!!! 😳😤 It takes such an evil person to do this to a person but an elderly person?!😢 Smh. Lord have mercy on her soul! And Lord please 🙏 give this elderly woman a speedy recovery & fill her with your peace.. love & comfort. ❤

Reply
7
The DownVoter
2d ago

How you do this to another human being and at that a 89 year old poor lady that can't defend herself. MF'ers just don't care anymore

Reply
2
News 12

News 12

