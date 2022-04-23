Police: Suspect poured boiling water on 89-year-old woman in Bronx home invasion

Police say an 89-year-old woman was attacked with boiling hot water during a home invasion in the Bronx.

Officers say around 4 p.m. Thursday, 31-year-old Ebony Graham broke into the victim's home on Boston Road in Allerton and demanded money.

Police say when the victim didn't comply, Graham poured boiling hot water on her.

Authorities say the victim’s niece found her lying on the floor the next day with burns to her back, legs and groin.

Police say Graham is connected to a robbery pattern within the same building, on the same day.

Graham faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, robbery, assault and possession of stolen property.

Authorities say the 89-year-old victim is in stable condition and recovering from her injuries at the hospital.