Apple could be forced to change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, after a new EU vote.MEPs overwhelmingly supported new rules that would require all devices to be equipped with USB-C ports, whoever they are made by. That would apply to mobile phones, tablets, camera, headphones and other gadgets that are charged up through a wired cable.The most prominent company likely to be affected by the change is Apple, whose iPhones have used the Lightning charging cable for the last 10 years.Apple does use USB-C on other devices, such as its iPads, but has been resolute about the...

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO