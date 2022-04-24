ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 'Young Frankenstein' Bloopers Are Abnormally Funny

By Michele Debczak
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As these bloopers show, Gene Wilder and the rest of the cast of 'Young Frankenstein' struggled to keep their faces straight on...

www.mentalfloss.com

People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’: Theater Review

Planned Broadway revivals of Funny Girl have been derailed twice in recent times — once with Lauren Ambrose in the title role when backers pulled out, concerned about her bankability and a number of expensive classic musical remounts that had underperformed; again when Ryan Murphy halted early talks to produce the show with Lea Michele after she unofficially auditioned for it on Glee. The 1964 Fanny Brice bio-musical is finally back almost 60 years after it first premiered, with a perky and appealing Beanie Feldstein in the lead. Still, there’s no escaping the indelible imprint of original star Barbra Streisand. With...
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Best Comedic Billy Crystal Performances in Movies, Ranked

Coming out of New York, Billy Crystal began his career as a standup comedian, performing sets at the famous "Improv" and "Catch A Rising Star" stages. His fame took a major bump up when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, which more than proved Crystal was born to be performing live on a stage. But he wasn't done exploring all avenues of his comedy career trip. Throughout the 80s and into the 90s, in addition to roles in popular TV shows like Soap, Crystal added to his portfolio a list of quality comedic movies, eventually propelling him into the leading man category. These films helped him hit comedy-legend status, as well as lining him up with other funny giants like Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams, who together hosted HBO's Comic Relief, an annual live fundraiser for the world's hunger issue. Plenty of these movies hold up nicely and are worth a watch, whether it be for the first time or a nostalgic look back. To help guide you, here we have best Billy Crystal's best comedic performances in movies, ranked:
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cloris Leachman
Person
Marty Feldman
Person
Madeline Kahn
Person
Gene Wilder
Person
Mel Brooks
ScreenCrush

‘The Mummy’ Director Calls It ‘The Biggest Failure’ Of His Life

2017’s version of The Mummy was meant as the first chapter of an ambitious new cinematic universe of interlocking monster movies, featuring the famous characters from Universal’s library of horror classics. Projects that were announced for the so-called “Dark Universe” included a new Bride of Frankenstein, a new Invisible Man, and appearances by actors like Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp. But then The Mummy tanked with critics and with audiences and Universal abandoned the Dark Universe as quickly as they launched it.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
#Blooper
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Mickey Rourke Reveals Bloody and Painful Forehead Injury in New Photos

Mickey Rourke grossed out his followers on Instagram Tuesday by sharing a photo of a gnarly head injury he suffered recently. The Wrestler star shared a close-up look at a gash on his forehead, with his eyes squinting in pain. Rourke was in a much better mood when he went out for lunch with Al Pacino just days before the accident.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

