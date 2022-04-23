ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Sheriff: Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt

 3 days ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member was missing Friday after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across, according to a local sheriff. A woman trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico made...

