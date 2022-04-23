ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch Mavericks At Jazz Game 4 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

The Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference on Saturday in Utah. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 126-118 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series and now, we have the makings of what could be a very intriguing series!

Luka Doncic has not played at all for the Mavericks and could very well miss Game 4 as well, but Jalen Brunson has carried this team so far in the playoffs.

Through three games, Brunson has averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and has shot 50.7% from the floor. In the final year of his contract, Jalen Brunson is proving his worth to Dallas, especially with Doncic out.

In Game 3, Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and the Mavericks as a whole shot 18-42 (42.9%) from three-point range, outscoring the Utah Jazz by 27 points from beyond-the-arc.

For the Jazz, they now find themselves in a tough spot facing a key Game 4 on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 32 points in each of the first three games of this series, but the rest of Utah’s roster has been very inconsistent.

Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and especially Rudy Gobert are going to have to be better for the Jazz to not only even up this series, but have a chance to potentially win this series and move on to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • WHO : Dallas Mavericks (2-1) vs. Utah Jazz (1-2)
  • WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Mavericks lead 2-1)
  • WHEN : 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 23
  • WHERE : Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV : TNT
Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz and Mavericks faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.
  • The Mavericks finished the regular season ranking second in points allowed per game (104.7), while the Jazz finished the regular season ranking seventh in points per game (113.6).
  • Utah is 29-13 at home this season, compared to Dallas being 24-18 on the road, including the playoffs.
  • Without Luka Doncic in both the regular season and playoffs, the Mavericks are 10-10 overall.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 21, 2022 - Mavericks 126, Jazz 118

In Game 3, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 51 points in a 126-118 Mavericks victory. As a team, Dallas shot 18-42 (42.9%) from three-point range, yet they got outscored by Utah 56-42 in the paint. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 32 points for the Jazz, as Bojan Bogdanovic went 24 points and Mike Conley scored 21 points.

Key Stats From Game 3:

  • Dallas went 18-42 (42.9%) from three-point range, as Utah went 9-28 (32.1%).
  • The Mavericks turned the ball over 9 times, resulting in 6 points for the Jazz. Utah turned the ball over 14 times that resulted in 13 points for Dallas.
  • Utah recorded 20 assists on a total of 39 made shots (51.3%), whereas Dallas recorded 24 assists on 41 made shots (58.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Jazz : Udoka Azubuike (ankle/foot) - OUT, Trent Forrest (foot) - OUT

Mavericks : Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (illness) - QUESTIONABLE, Luka Doncic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

  • G Luka Doncic (Q) , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists
  • G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists
  • F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds
  • F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds
  • C Dwight Powell , 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

  • G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists
  • G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists
  • F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds
  • F Royce O’Neal e, 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds
  • C Rudy Gobert , 7-1 center: 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

  • The Jazz are currently 5-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Friday night.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 212 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Dallas Mavericks have not won a playoff series since they went on to win their only title in franchise history in 2011.
  • Reigning Sixth-Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has continued to be one of the best bench scorers in the NBA, as the Jazz guard led the league in bench points during the regular season with 1,244 total points scored off-the-bench.
  • Utah is 33-11 this season when they make at least 15 three-pointers, whereas Dallas is 24-5, including the postseason.
  • The Jazz are 4-8 all-time against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year. Dallas is 2-0 in playoff series against Utah.




