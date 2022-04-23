ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch 76ers At Raptors Game 4 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in the Eastern Conference on Saturday in Toronto. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-100 in overtime on Wednesday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, just one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Down by ten points at halftime, Joel Embiid and the 76ers fought back in the third quarter, with Embiid scoring 18 of Philadelphia’s 28 points in the third quarter.

The two teams went back-and-forth trading baskets in the fourth quarter, only for Precious Achiuwa to miss two free-throws for the Raptors with 27.5 seconds left in the game, resulting in overtime.

There was not much scoring in overtime, but with limited time left on the shot-clock and the game clock trickling down with the game tied, Joel Embiid threw up a 27-foot prayer that hit nothing but net to win the game!

Philadelphia was turning the ball over all night long, the Raptors were capitalizing on their opponent’s mistakes and Toronto still could not come away with the victory.

Now, with Game 4 on Saturday, the Toronto Raptors truly face a “win or go home” scenario in the playoffs, as they will look to do the unthinkable and come back in this series down 0-3.

Can the Raptors at least get on the board to make this series 3-1?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors

  • WHO : Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-3)
  • WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (76ers lead 3-0)
  • WHEN : 2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 23
  • WHERE : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
  • TV : TNT
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors and 76ers faced off four times during the regular season with Toronto winning three games by an average of 5.3 points.
  • The 76ers finished the regular season ranking eighth in points allowed per game (107.3), while the Raptors finished the regular season ranking seventh in points allowed per game (107.1).
  • Toronto is 24-18 at home this season, Philadelphia is 28-14 on the road, including the postseason.
  • Since the trade deadline (February 10), the Philadelphia 76ers lead the league in free-throws made and attempted per game.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 20, 2022 - 76ers 104, Raptors 101 F/OT

With just 0.9 seconds left on the shot clock and 2.6 seconds left on the game clock, the 76ers were inbounding the ball from the left side of the court when magic happened. Joel Embiid caught the ball, turned and threw up a prayer from the wing that went in, hitting nothing but the net with 0.8 seconds left on the game clock. Toronto had no time left to get a shot off, resulting in a massive 104-101 overtime victory for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid finished the game with 33 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers.

Key Stats From Game 3:

  • Joel Embiid recorded his second 30-point, 10-rebound double-double of this year’s playoffs. He had a league-leading 30 such games during the regular season.
  • The Raptors turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 11 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 24 times, resulting in 27 points for Toronto.
  • Philadelphia recorded 18 assists on a total of 38 made shots (47.4%), whereas Toronto recorded 23 assists on 38 made shots (60.5%).

Latest Injury News:

76ers : Matisse Thybulle (Ineligible) - OUT, Joel Embiid (thumb) - PROBABLE

Raptors : Scottie Barnes (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Gary Trent Jr. (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

  • G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists
  • G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists
  • G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds
  • F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds
  • C Joel Embiid (P) , 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

  • G Fred VanVleet , 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists
  • G Gary Trent Jr. (Q) , 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds
  • F OG Anunoby , 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds
  • F Scottie Barnes (Q) , 6-9 forward: 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists
  • F/C Pascal Siakam , 6-9 forward/center: 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists

Betting Odds:

  • The 76ers are currently 3-point favorites over the Raptors as of Friday night.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 213.5 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, but they have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.
  • Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal (1999-00) to lead the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game.
  • Toronto is 33-5 this season when they score at least 110 points, Philadelphia is 40-6, including the postseason.
  • The 76ers are 10-7 all-time in the playoffs against the Raptors, including this series.

