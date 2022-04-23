How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 4 On Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After leading by as many as 26 points, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 104-95 at home in Game 3 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis now leads this first-round series 2-1 and it is not only because of how good they are defensively, but because of how well Ja Morant has played.

In Game 3, Morant recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Desmond Bane stepped up offensively with 26 points on 7-15 shooting from three-point range.

The Grizzlies now have the momentum heading in Saturday’s Game 4, but Minnesota is not going to back down so easily.

The Timberwolves have lost back-to-back games in this series after winning Game 1 in Memphis, but Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are one of the most explosive trios in the entire league.

At any point, this Timberwolves’ offense can explode and win a game either on the road or at home, which is why this series has the makings of potentially going the distance.

Will Minnesota be able to pull even with Memphis on Saturday?

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2)

: Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Grizzlies lead 2-1)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Grizzlies lead 2-1) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 23

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 23 WHERE : Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).

Minnesota is 27-16 at home this season, compared to Memphis being 27-15 on the road, including the Play-In Tournament and Playoffs this year.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined to average 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 21, 2022 - Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95

In Game 3, the Memphis Grizzlies were not going to back down despite being down as many as 26 points and they went on to outscore the Timberwolves 60-44 in the second-half on Thursday. Ja Morant had a 16-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, as the Grizzlies shot 14-37 (37.8%) from three-point range. The Grizzlies also outrebounded the Timberwolves 48-41 in this game.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Minnesota went 12-35 (34.3%) from three-point range, as Memphis went 14-37 (37.8%).

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in 28 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota turned the ball over 17 times that resulted in 21 points for Memphis.

The Timberwolves recorded 21 assists on a total of 33 made shots (63.6%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 22 assists on 35 made shots (62.9%).

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves : NONE

Grizzlies : Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Dillon Brooks (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks (Q) , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams , 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns , 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 3-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Friday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 232.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last eight games, including the Play-In Tournament and this series against Memphis.

Memphis is 49-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including this postseason.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have met in the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball