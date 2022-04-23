ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Five in the hospital after house fire, explosion in Plum

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A house explosion in Plum has put a five family members in the hospital.

The explosion occurred on Hialeah Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night; Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital, one person was lifeflighted out.

More than half a dozen fire companies were called to the scene to contain the blaze.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to near-by homes.

Allegheny Fire Marshall has arrived and is investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.

A gas leak is suspected to be the cause early in the investigation.

Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

