'Nasty' Michael King after finding out he was one short of Yankees consecutive strikeout record: 'Oh Boonie, come on'

Michael King, one of the beneficiaries of the new-age seam shifted wake movement, dazzled once again for the Yankees on Friday night.

During the previous homestand, he bailed out an ineffective Aroldis Chapman to escape a bases-loaded jam and earn his first career-save. On Friday night, back in his bulk role, he struck out seven straight batters and eight of nine, those seven punchouts in a row coming just one short of the franchise record.

“I had no idea I had seven in a row,” King said before being told that number was one short of the record.

“Oh Boonie,” King laughed. “Come on.

“I had no idea. But I’ll take my three innings and bounce.”

Those three innings were the talk of the night for the Yanks. Not Aaron Judge’s three home runs, or Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s continued hot streak. But King breaking out some serious filth while making Cleveland batters look silly was the talk of the clubhouse after the 4-1 victory.

“The way he’s strutting off the mound when he strikes someone out,” catcher Jose Trevino said. “I thought he was always like this. Coming out and getting to know him, this guy’s nasty.”

