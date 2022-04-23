ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees Discusses Saints Quarterback Room and Offensive Outlook

 3 days ago

Drew Brees is certainly an optimist, and he recently gave some thoughts on the Saints quarterback situation and offensive direction under Pete Carmichael.

Drew Brees was in New Orleans this past week at the Zurich Classic, and he spoke with the media , answering some questions regarding the Saints and some matters pertaining to the offensive outlook.

Brees was asked about the team's quarterback situation, and offered his opinion on whether or not the Saints end up trading into the Top 10 to get a quarterback. He gave a good answer regarding Jameis Winston and his future outlook.

"To me, there’s no doubt that he’s going to come back stronger than ever and have some more wisdom, experience and maturity under his belt," Brees said.

On the other quarterbacks, he gave good praise to Andy Dalton as a veteran backup, but his comments on Taysom Hill did raise an eyebrow.

"Andy Dalton (has) played a lot of football, started a lot of games, won a lot of games, taking teams to the playoffs. With those two guys, plus the role that Taysom plays, which I still am a believer that Taysom should be playing 10-15 snaps at quarterback a game at a minimum, just with the threat he is. I know he’s so valuable in so many other ways. I think they’re pretty set at quarterback, if you ask me. I think there’s probably other positions that you draft and begin to build the foundation of the team with."

Hill is moving to tight end this season, and while it's still possible to see him in some short yardage situations running a QB power, that ship has seemingly sailed as a viable quarterback option. The only other possibility on the roster right now is Ian Book, who faces a huge second year.

The great debate lies in whether or not the Saints take a quarterback in the draft. Essentially, anyone who does get drafted from this class will not be an immediate starter. So, would New Orleans feel good about using any of their top picks in the first round to get someone who will clearly sit on the bench behind Winston? That remains to be seen.

Oct 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9), right, talks to head coach Sean Payton, left, and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

On Pete Carmichael

"I think he’ll thrive. Pete has always been a real ‘behind-the-scenes’ guy. But I think Sean (Payton) would acknowledge this, and everyone else in the building, that Pete had significant contributions over the last 16 years that we’ve all been there. At times, Pete has called plays and he’s done a phenomenal job when he’s done it. Go back to 2011 and 2012. He’s done a great job. I’m confident in his ability, not only to call plays, but he becomes the guy who does a lot of the install, kind of running practice on the offensive side. Normally, that would have been Sean. I think he’s been ready for that opportunity for a long time."

New Orleans is going to need to rebound after a poor showing last season on offense. It was certainly the worst finish they've had under Sean Payton, and while some of that can be attributed to inconsistency at quarterback and having to deal with a variety of starters in the lineup, the bottom line is that it showed clear deficiencies that have to be addressed.

The Saints will be running an offense similar to what Payton did for the past 16 years under Dennis Allen, so hopefully they get some good pieces in the draft to ensure they get there.

