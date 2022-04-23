ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State offices close for Confederate Memorial Day

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State offices will be closed Monday in Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day.

The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, and Alabama marks the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in June.

Confederate Memorial Day was made a state holiday in Alabama in 1901.

There have been various efforts to abolish or change the name of Confederate Memorial Day, but none have been successful.

Rep. Chris England, who is also chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, this year introduced legislation to remove Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday and instead make Election Day a state holiday. The bill did not get a committee vote.

Mississippi also recognizes the last Monday in April as Confederate Memorial Day. South Carolina will mark Confederate Memorial Day in May.

