Now that Kyle Schwarber is with the Phillies, he’s apparently no longer getting the hometown calls he used to get in Waltham. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of Sunday’s Brewers-Phillies mind after losing his mind at home plate umpire Ángel Hernández while arguing a called third strike. With Philadelphia trailing, 1-0, Hernández called a 3-2 Josh Hader fastball a strike for the second out of the bottom of the ninth. Schwarber clearly didn’t agree with the call, immediately slamming his bat on the ground with two hands before throwing his helmet to the ground.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO