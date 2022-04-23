ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Car linked to shooting of Massachusetts grandma also struck officer, police say

By Jackson Cote
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Authorities say a car they believe is linked to the shooting of a grandmother in Massachusetts earlier this week also struck a police officer Friday. Chelsea police were searching for a silver Subaru on Friday with the license plate number “9GK342.” The driver of the car is accused of speeding into...

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
